ED recruitment 2023 for several vacancies; Salary up to Rs. 81100

The Enforcement Directorate is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Sepoy and Senior Sepoyat in various locations. As mentioned in the official notification of Enforcement Directorate recruitment 2023, there are a total of 104 vacancies for the given post.

The selected candidates will be appointed in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Surat, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jalandhar, Srinagar, Bangalore, Cochin, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Goa, Madurai, Calicut, Raipur, Indore, Nagpur, Dehradun, Jammu, Shimla, Allahabad, Ranchi, Patna, Gurugram, Bhopal, Vishakhapatnam, Mangalore, Gangtok, Agartala, Aizawl, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima and Shillong.

Eligible and interested candidates can submit the duly filled-in application form in the prescribed format to the Joint Director (Estt.), Directorate of Enforcement, A-Block, Pravartan Bhawan, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Raod, New Delhi – 110011.

Check more details below:

Enforcement Directorate Recruitment 2023 Vacancies Details

A total of 104 vacancies will be filled for Sepoy and Senior Sepoy with this recruitment drive.

Salary Details for ED Recruitment 2023:

For Senior Sepoy- The selected candidates will be given a monthly salary in level 4 of the pay matrix (Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100).

For Sepoy- The selected candidates will be given a monthly salary in level 4 of the pay matrix (Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100).

Eligibility Criteria for Enforcement Directorate Recruitment 2023:

Personnel from the Central Government or State Government or Central Board of Excise and Customs or Central Board of Direct Taxes or Narcotics Control Bureau or Police or State Police or Para military forces holding analogous posts on regular basis in Pay Matrix Level – 4 in the pay matrix (Rs. 25500-81100) in the parent cadre or department.

Age Limit for ED Recruitment 2023

The maximum age limit is 56 years as of the date of appointment.

How to Apply for Enforcement Directorate Recruitment 2023:

As per the official notification of Enforcement Directorate recruitment 2023 notification, eligible candidates can submit the duly filled-in application form in the prescribed format given in the official notification to the Joint Director (Estt.), Directorate of Enforcement, A-Block, Pravartan Bhawan, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Raod, New Delhi – 110011. Incomplete applications or applications not received through the proper channels will not be considered.

The complete applications received by the 30th of every month may be considered for selection in the subsequent month for available vacancies. This process will continue till all the vacancies are filled up.

Click here for official notification for ED Sepoy recruitment

Click here for official notification for ED Senior Sepoy recruitment