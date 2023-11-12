ECL Recruitment 2023: 244 vacancies open for Security Guards in Eastern Coalfield; Apply till Nov 23

Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 244 Security Guard posts. The job aspirants can apply for the recruitment drive as per prescribed format on or before November 23, 2023. A total of 244 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive.

As per the notification, candidates having VII standard passed can apply for these posts.

Check all the details about the Eastern Coalfields Recruitment 2023 here.

ECL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Security Officer Posts- 244 vacancies

Unreserved Category – 190

SC- 36

ST – 18

Educational Qualification For ECL recruitment 2023

Candidates should have a minimum qualification as 7th Standard pass.

Candidates should also have the required physical measurement/physical standard qualification.

The details about the educational qualification, physical requirements, age limit are given in the official notification.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on the Physical Standard Test to assess the eligibility for the posts.

How To Download ECL Recruitment 2023 Notification?

Step-1: Visit the official website of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL)-https://www.easterncoal.nic.in/

Step-2: On the home page, go to the Announcements Section.

Step-3: Click on the link – ‘ Internal Notification inviting the application from Non-executive departmental employees (Cat-I, General Mazdoors).’

Step-4: Read the pdf of the detailed notification carefully.

Step-5: Download and save the notification for your future reference.

Step-6: Fill in the application form with the correct details.

Step-7: Upload all required documents.

Step-8: Submit the application and download it.

Step-9: Send the application form in the prescribed format along with a self-attested copy of the required documents through email.

You can apply for these posts in prescribed format given on the official website to the respective Area GMs or HODs or the Establishment/workshops and others as mentioned in the notification.

Note- Last date for submission of application to area/establishment/workshop/establishment and HQ is November 23, 2023.