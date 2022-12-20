ECIL recruitment 2022: Vacancy for 212 Apprentice jobs, Apply online

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is inviting online applications to fill up the vacant posts for apprentice jobs under the Apprenticeship Act. A total of 212 vacant posts are available at Hyderabad. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply online. The last date for submission of online applications is December 26, 2022. For further details, check below:

ECIL recruitment Vacant posts

Number of vacant posts for Engineering graduates: 150

Number of vacant posts for Diploma holders: 62

ECIL recruitment Important dates

Releasing of official notification: December 16, 2022

Starting date for submission of online applications:December 19, 2022 from 10:00 hours

Closing date for submission of online applications: December 26, 2022 till 22:00 hours

Provisional selection list to be declared: December 28, 2022

Joining process to be completed by: December 31, 2022

Apprenticeship training to begin from: January 03, 2023

ECIL recruitment Eligibility

Engineering graduates: Candidates should hold a B.E/ B.Tech degree from recognised Indian Universities

Candidates should hold a B.E/ B.Tech degree from recognised Indian Universities Diploma holders: Candidates should have passed 3-years diploma course

ECIL recruitment Age limit

The candidate applying should not be more than 25 years of age

Age relaxation by 5 years for SC/ST candidates

Age relaxation by 3 years for OBC-NC candidates

Age relaxation by 10 years for PWD candidates

How to Apply?

Candidates willing to apply are to visit the career section of the official ECIL website

It is mandatory for the candidates to enrol themselves at the official NATS portal

For further details, candidates can check the official notification attached below

Important Links