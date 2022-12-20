ECIL recruitment 2022: Vacancy for 212 Apprentice jobs, Apply online
The last date to apply online for ECIL recruitment is Dcember 26. Enrollment at the official NATS portal is mandatory for every candidate.
Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is inviting online applications to fill up the vacant posts for apprentice jobs under the Apprenticeship Act. A total of 212 vacant posts are available at Hyderabad. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply online. The last date for submission of online applications is December 26, 2022. For further details, check below:
ECIL recruitment Vacant posts
- Number of vacant posts for Engineering graduates: 150
- Number of vacant posts for Diploma holders: 62
ECIL recruitment Important dates
- Releasing of official notification: December 16, 2022
- Starting date for submission of online applications:December 19, 2022 from 10:00 hours
- Closing date for submission of online applications: December 26, 2022 till 22:00 hours
- Provisional selection list to be declared: December 28, 2022
- Joining process to be completed by: December 31, 2022
- Apprenticeship training to begin from: January 03, 2023
ECIL recruitment Eligibility
Related News
- Engineering graduates: Candidates should hold a B.E/ B.Tech degree from recognised Indian Universities
- Diploma holders: Candidates should have passed 3-years diploma course
ECIL recruitment Age limit
- The candidate applying should not be more than 25 years of age
- Age relaxation by 5 years for SC/ST candidates
- Age relaxation by 3 years for OBC-NC candidates
- Age relaxation by 10 years for PWD candidates
How to Apply?
- Candidates willing to apply are to visit the career section of the official ECIL website
- It is mandatory for the candidates to enrol themselves at the official NATS portal
- For further details, candidates can check the official notification attached below
Important Links
- To visit the official ECIL website, Click here
- To visit the official NATS portal for enrollment, Click here
- To view the official notification, Click here