ECIL recruitment 2022: ITI pass candidates can apply for 284 Apprentice posts

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), a Public Sector Enterprise under Department of Atomic Energy is inviting online applications for the engagement of ITI Trade apprenticeship at ECIL Hyderabad under the Apprenticeship Act 1961.

A total of 284 Apprentice posts at ECIL Hyderabad under the Apprenticeship Act 1961. Candidates having ITI Pass Certificate i.e. NCVT certificate in the respective Trade can apply for these posts till 10th October 2022.

Check all the information including eligibility, educational qualification, age limit and others details here.

Important Dates

Opening Date for Submission of Application : September 27, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application : October 10, 2022

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Total vacancies-284

Electrician-50

Electronic Mechanic-100

Fitter-50

R&AC-10

MMV-01

Turner-10

Machinist-10

Machinist-G-03

MM Tool Maint-02

Carpenter-05

COPA-20

Diesel Mech-03

Plumber-01

SMW-01

Welder-15

Painter-03

Out of 284, 12 Seats would be horizontally reserved for PWD candidates.

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be a ITI Pass Certificate i.e NCVT certificate in the respective Trade.

Age Limit

Candidate should not be less than 18 Years of age as on 31.10.2022. Upper age limit for General Candidates is 25 Years, for OBC 28 and for SC/ST 30 years.

Apprenticeship period

The tenure of the Apprenticeship for above Trades would be One year only which will commence from November 2022.

Selection Process

Selection for ECIL Recruitment 2022 will be done on the ITI marks merit. Documents verification will be conducted from 20.10.2022 to 28.10.2022 and exact date will be intimated by email to short listed candidates in due course of time.

Consolidated Stipend Per Month

Rs. 8050/, Rs.7700/

How to Apply for ECIL Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates who meets the eligibility criteria can apply for the vacancies by first registering at the website of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) i.e www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. then submit online application through ECIL website: “www.ecil.co.in”as per the details given. The last date for application submission is October 10, 2022.

Click Here for Official ECIL Recruitment Notification 2022: PDF