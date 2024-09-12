Eastern Railway recruitment 2024: Notice out for 3115 Apprentice posts, Check details

Railway Recruitment Cell will soon begin the application process for the Apprentice posts under Eastern Railway. A total of 3115 posts will be filled with this recruitment drive. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC ER at rrcer.org starting from September 24. The application window will remain open till October 23, 2024.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies: 3115 apprentice

Howrah Division: 659 posts

Liluah Workshop: 612 posts

Sealdah Division: 440 posts

Kanchrapara Workshop: 187 posts

Malda Division: 138 posts

Asansol Division: 412 posts

Jamalpur Workshop: 667 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants who have a minimum qualification of 10th class pass or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks from a recognized Board are eligible to apply for the positions. Note that the candidate should also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Age limit

The age limit for the recruitment drive has been set between 15 years to 24 years of age (as on cut-off date for receiving application).

Selection Process

The selection of a candidate for a training slot in an Eastern Railway unit will be based on merit prepared for all eligible candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared based on the data/details filled out by candidates in the online application form.

both matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 100/-. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Eastern Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell.