Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk-in-interview for Revenue and State Forest Officer, Check details here

Eastern Railway has invited online applications from applicants for the posts of the State Forest & Revenue Officer. The re-engagement will be offered purely on a contract basis up to 21 Feb 2023 from the date of the contract. The Walk-in-Interview will be held on 30th September 2022.

You can check the details of the post available in the Eastern Railway recruitment 2022 below:

Important Dates

Last date of submission of the application: September 26, 2022 within 17.00 hrs.

Date of walk-in-Interview: September 30, 2022 from 11:00 hrs.

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

There are a total of 06 posts in the department.

State Revenue Officer: 4

State Forest Officer: 2

Eligibility Criteria for Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022

Age limit

The Maximum age limit of the candidate should be 65 Yrs. (Applicant of Max. 64 Yrs may apply)

Experience:

Work related to Survey, Updation of Land Records, Co-ordination with State Government agencies for forest/wild life- clearances in Projects where land acquisition is involved.

Applicant work/retired from same area/district where vacancy exists.

Selection Mode for Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022

Suitability will be adjudged by nominated screening committee. The decision of selection committee/administration in all matters relating to eligibility, acceptance or rejection of application, etc. will be final and binding on the candidates and no inquire or correspondence will be entertained in this connection.

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022 Remuneration

A fixed monthly amount shall be admissible as remuneration during the contract period, arrived at by deducting the basic pension from the pay drawn at the time of retirement. The amount of remuneration so fixed shall remain unchanged for the term of the contract.

ii) No increment, Dearness Allowance and HRA shall be allowed during the term of the contract.

iii) An appropriate and fixed amount as Transport Allowance for the purpose of commuting between the residence and the place of work shall be allowed not exceeding the rate applicable to the appointee at the time of retirement. The amount so fixed shall remain unchanged during the term of appointment. However, they may be allowed TA/DA on official tour, if any, as per their entitlement at the time of retirement.

iv) Paid leave of absence may be allowed at the rate of 1.5 days for each completed month of service.

How to Apply for Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the above mentioned posts in the Eastern Railway as per the prescribed format. They have to fill the physical form in the prescribed application format available at Annexure ‘A’ of the vacancy notice and present themselves for Walk-in Interview with the latest photograph, copy of PPO, Aadhar card & Pan card at the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), NKG Building, 4th Floor, 14 Strand Road, Kolkata – 700001.

Click Here For Official Notification