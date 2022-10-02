Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Check details about 3115 Act Apprentice vacancies

Eastern Railway has published a notification for the recruitment of Act Apprentice vacancies. The Candidates who have the required qualifications and desire for the post should apply for the post after reading the Notification at the official website. A total of 3115 vacancies of Act Apprentice are available for Eastern Railway Recruitment.

Important Dates

Date of publication of notification on website: 23-09-2022

Opening Date and Time of online application: 30-09-2022

Closing date and time of online application: 29-10-2022

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 15 years

Maximum Age: 24 years

Age relaxation: SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates

Application Fee

General Candidates: Rs 100

SC/ST/PWBD/Women candidates: NIL

Payment Mode: Online

Vacancy Details

Division Name Total Howrah Division 659 Liluah Workshop 612 Sealdah Division 440 Kanchrapara Workshop 187 Malda Division 138 Asansol Workshop 412 Jamalpur Workshop 667

Qualification

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Instructions for registration

Candidates should have a valid email ID and a Mobile Number and they should keep it active till the publication of results. All the communications will be via email / SMS only.

Candidates are required to apply ONLINE to a trade for which they are eligible and which has been notified. For one trade, a candidate should fill up one application form. If the candidate wishes to apply for more than one trade then he/she should fill up more than one application. However, as per the notification of ACT Appr. 2022-23, a candidate will be selected for only one training slot in Eastern Railway.

Please go through the available training slots according to your ITI Trade thoroughly and select the Trade accordingly.

Important stages in registration

Select Trade and Type of Disability (if any) and confirm.

Fill up Candidate’s basic details including email id/ mobile No. etc.

Validation of Email ID & Registration Number generation and email/sms will be sent to the registered email id /mobile no.

Select Your Unit Preference

Upload Scanned Photograph, Signature and relevant documents.

Payment of Application Fees of Rs.100 (if applicable)

No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC.

