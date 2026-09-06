East Coast Railway GDCE recruitment 2026 for 1421 ALP, JE, Junior Clerk and more posts

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East Coast Railway GDCE recruitment 2026: East Coast Railway has released notification for the recruitment of 1421 posts.

The posts include ssistant Loco Pilot, Station Master, Goods Trains Manager, Junior Engineer, Technicians, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Commercial Clerk cum Ticket Collector.

The recruitment is released through Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Bhubaneswar in notification (No. ECoR/Pers/RRC-GDCE/2026, dated 07.08.2026) for the General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE).

The recruitment will be filling up the net Direct Recruitment Quota vacancies in Safety and Non-Safety category posts up to 25 per cent.

Candidates applying for the recruitment should note one thing that this is not an open market recruitment. This only includes erstwhile Waltair division/SCoR regular and eligible employees.

Candidates of RPF/RPSF or outside ECoR are not eligible for this notification.

Job location for this recruitment is East Coast Railway divisions – Khurda Road (KUR), Waltair (WAT), Sambalpur (SBP), MCS/CRW, ECoR HQ.

Important dates:

Notification release date: August 7

Application starting date: August 15

Application ending date: September 14

Application Mode: Online

Official website: rrcbbs.org.in

Vacancy details:

Total: 1421

Assistant Loco Pilot: 1046

Station Master: 12

Goods Trains Manager: 284

Junior Engineer: 22

Technicians (various trades): 51

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 4

Commercial Clerk cum Ticket Collector: 2

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Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must be a regular employee of East Coast Railway.

Employees who have resigned or transferred out of East Coast Railway are not eligible.

Exact designation-wise qualification for all the posts can be seen in the notification of the recruitment.

Candidates awaiting final results of the required qualification should not apply.

Employees in the same pay scale or grade can apply for GDCE from Non-Safety to Safety posts and Safety to Safety posts.

Employees in the lower grade/pay level can apply for all notified categories.

Age Limit:

UR candidates: 42 years

OBC candidates: 45 years

SC/ST candidates: 47 years

No age relaxation for reserved candidates applying for any unreserved vacancies.

Application Fee:

No specified.

Selection Process:

Computer Based Test (CBT)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Note: Selection process is not same for all the posts, candidates must read the notification properly to know this in details.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website and open the application link.

Get yourse

Get yourself registered with correct details

Fill the application form

Upload the required documents

Check all the documents and details filled in the application form carefully before heading ahead.

Download the application form and keep it carefully for future reference Get the printed application forwarded by the controlling officer and upload the signed, scanned copy under the supporting documents tab (mandatory).

To here to read the official notification of the East Coast Railway GDCE recruitment 2026 for 1421 ALP, JE, Junior Clerk and more posts.