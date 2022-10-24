DU Recruitment 2022: Shivaji college hiring for 101 Assistant Professors posts

Shivaji College, Delhi University is hiring eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor, in various subjects/ departments of the college. Interested candidates who meets the required eligibility criteria can apply online for the post of Assistant Professor by visiting the official website of the College at colrec.uod.ac.inThe last date for submission of the application is November 07, 2022, or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. A total of 101 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

DU Shivaji College Recruitment 2022 Dates

  • Last date to apply: November 07, 2022

DU Assistant Professor Vacancy Details

  • Biochemistry: 03 posts
  • Botany: 05 posts
  • Chemistry: 10 posts
  • Commerce: 12 posts
  • Computer Science: 04 posts
  • Economics: 05 posts
  • English: 04 posts
  • Environmental Science: 02 posts
  • Geography: 05 posts
  • Hindi: 07 posts
  • History: 04 posts
  • Mathematics: 06 posts
  • Physical Education: 1 post
  • Physics: 12 posts
  • Political Science: 10 posts
  • Sanskrit: 2 posts
  • Sociology:1 post
  • Zoology: 8 posts

DU Assistant Professor recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Qualifications

  1. i) A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.
  2. ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) and (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document.

Shivaji College Application Fee

  • For UR/OBC/EWS category – Rs 500/-
  • No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category, and Women applicants.
  • Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

DU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies via online mode through the official website of the College at colrec.uod.ac.inFor details please visit the College Website as well as the University of Delhi Website (www.du.ac.in).

For more details, check the official notification here

