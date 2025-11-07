DSSSB recruitment 2025: Apply for 5346 TGT teacher posts, last date today

Advertisement

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), has released a recruitment notification on official website to fill up 5346 TGT Teacher Post.

According to the official notice, the online link for DSSSB Application Form will be open from 09th October 2025 &will remain for candidates till the 07th November 2025.

The applicants should have a maximum age of 30 years as on 07th November 2025.

More details regarding the recruitment process have been given in the DSSSB TGT Teacher Recruitment 2025 notification.

Important Dates

Application start date : 09th October 2025

Application last date : 07th November 2025

Last date For Fee Payment : 07th November 2025

Exam date : Notify Soon

Admit card : Before Exam

Candidates are advised to confirm from the DSSSB official website.

Application Fee

The candidates need to pay an application fee before submitting the application. The fee varies for different categories of candidates:

For General, OBC, EWS : Rs 100/-

For SC / ST, PH, Women : Rs 00/-

You can make the payment online through Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Card / Mobile Wallet.

Eligibility criteria

Bachelor’s Degree in Related Subject, B.Ed / B.El.Ed, CTET Exam Passed.

Drawing Teacher : 05 Years Diploma in Drawing / Painting / Sculpture / Graphic Art OR Bachelor’s Degree in Drawing / Painting / Fine Art, 02 Years Diploma in Painting / Fine Art OR Master’s Degree in Drawing and Painting / Fine Art.

Special Education Teacher : Graduate with B.Ed. (Special Education), CTET Exam Passed.

Age Limits As On 07 November 2025

Minimum Age : N/A

Maximum Age : 30 Years

DSSSB provides age relaxation for the TGT Teacher position as per their regulations.

Mode of selection

Written Exam

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Interested candidates who wish to apply for the DSSSB recruitment 2025 can submit their application online before 07 November 2025.

Click here for official notification