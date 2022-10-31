DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Application invited for 632 posts; Check salary, how to apply here

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the Librarian, Assistant Teacher (Nursery), and other posts. Candidates who wants to appkly for the vacancies can do so at the official website of the Board at dsssbonline.nic.in. The last date for online application submission is November 18, 2022.

Candidates can check the vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details below.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022

Commencement of online applications: October 19, 2022

Last date of online applications: November 18, 2022

DSSSB Vacancy Details 2022

Physical Education Teacher: 221 posts

Domestic Science Teacher: 201 posts

Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): 106 posts

Librarian: 100 posts

Assistant Teacher (Nursery): 04 posts

DSSSB Salary Details

Librarian: Pay Level 7, Rs 44900 – 142400/- (pre-revised Rs 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay 4600/-) Group: ‘B’ Non-Ministerial

Assistant Teacher (Nursery): Pay Level 6 , Rs 35400 – 112400/- (pre-revised Rs 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay 4200/-) Group: ‘B’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): Pay Level 7, Rs 44900 – 142400/- (pre-revised Rs 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay 4600/-) Group: ‘B’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Domestic Science Teacher: Bachelor’s degree in Domestic Science/Home Science from a recognized University/Institute. AND (II) Bachelor’s in Education with Domestic Science/Home Science as a Teaching subject.

Librarian: The candidate must have a Degree from a recognized University or Equivalent. Bachelors Degree or Equivalent Diploma in Library Science or a recognized University/Institute or Equivalent. Experience of Two years in Library/computerization of a Library OR

One year Certificate in Computer Application from a recognized institute or equivalent.

Assistant Teacher (Nursery): The applicant should have a Senior Secondary School (Class Twelve) certificate or Intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45% marks from a recognized Board/University.

2. He/she must have a Diploma/Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education programme of a duration of not less than two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from a recognized Institute. Must have passed Hindi at secondary level.

Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): The candidate should have a Bachelors degree in computer application (BCA) from a recognized university OR

Graduation in computer science from a recognized university (provided that the computer science subject must be studied in all years as main subject) OR

B.E/B.Tech (Computer Science/Information Technology) from a recognized university OR

Graduation in any subject and ‘A’ level course from DOEACC, Ministry of Information & Communication and Technology, Govt. of India.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected on the basis of One Tier examination scheme. More details are given in the official notification.

How to Apply Online for DSSSB Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible applicants can online via the website dsssbonline.nic.in on or before November 18 (till 11:59 PM).

Check DSSSB Recruitment Notification 2022 Here