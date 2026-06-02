DSSC recruitment 2026: Application invited for 78 group C vacancies

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The Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington has invited application for recruitment drive to fill up 78 vacancies across various Group C civilian posts for the year 2026. The recruitment drive is carried out through an offline application process.

Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by submitting their applications as per the prescribed process until June 12, 2026. The registration process commences from May 23, 2026. Candidates are allocated a three-week period to dispatch their completed forms and necessary documents to the college campus located in Tamil Nadu.

Monthly pay scales

The selected candidates will be able to get a specific pay matrix level under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). Meanwhile, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS – Office & Training) withat Level 1 (Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900).

Vacancy Details

A total of 78 available positions are available in multiple administrative, technical, and support roles. Out of the total 78 vacancies, 38 vacancies are for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS – Office & Training).

Other vacancies include Civilian Motor Drivers, Lower Division Clerks (LDC), and Stenographers Grade II. Technical positions comprise Network Administrators, Hardware Administrators, Linemen, Supervisor (Networking), Boat Builder, and Technical Attendant (Printing Machine Operator).

Educational Qualification

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Candidates applying for MTS and Technical Attendant roles must have passed 10th standard. LDC and Stenographer posts require a 12th-standard pass certificate. Technical administration and networking jobs demand relevant ITI certificates, diplomas, or graduate and postgraduate degrees.

Age Limit

The applicants must have an age limit of 18 to 25 years for MTS and Technical Attendant positions. For all other Group C roles, the age limit is between 18 and 27 years old. Standard age relaxations apply for OBC, SC, ST, and PwBD categories as per government rules.

Selection criteria

The selection process involves a written examination covering general intelligence, reasoning, numerical aptitude, general English, and general awareness. Candidates applying for typing or technical roles, such as LDC, Stenographer, and Driver, must also pass a mandatory skill or trade test.

Application Fee

Applicants needs to pay a non-refundable demand draft of Rs 100, drawn in favour of “DSSC Direct Recruitment 2026” payable at Canara Bank, DSSC Branch, must accompany the form. The physical envelope containing the self-attested documents must be sent via post to:The Commandant, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiris) – 643231, Tamil Nadu.