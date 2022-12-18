DRDO job vacancies: Online application process ending shortly, apply now

The online application process by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for the recruitment of different posts is ending soon.

As per the notification, the interested candidates can apply for the posts of Consultant on short term contract basis as per Post Specific Terms of reference (TOR) on or before December 20.

Vacancy details:

Post Code

2022/SPIC/ 122

2022/SPIC/ 123

No of Posts:

2022/SPIC/ 122 :1

2022/SPIC/ 123:1

Pay Level of consultant (at the time of retirement/sup erannuation):

2022/SPIC/ 122: Level 14

2022/SPIC/ 123: Level 6

Experience:

Officers/Officials as TOR of relevant Post Code above and who have retired (in respective pay level) from Central/State Govt., PSUs, autonomous bodies, Govt R & D Organisation possessing practical knowledge and experience in the field for which he/she is applying.

Persons possessing experience of having worked with DRDO would be accorded preference during selection/appointment.

He/she should have effective communication (both oral and written) and interpersonal skills with a strong flair for in-depth examination of his/her areas of work

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for all categories of retired employees for applying will be 63 years as on closing date of application.

Interested eligible retired officials of Central Government/State government/PSU/Autonomous Bodies as eligible may submit their applications in the enclosed format (Annexure 3) alongwith copy of documents as referred in the application to the following address:

Office of the Director General (MSS)

Government of India, Ministry of Defence Defence

Research & Development Organisation

Room No 502, Fifth Floor

DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi – 110011