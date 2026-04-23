DRDO DIPAS Paid Internship 2026: B.Tech/M.Tech Students can register, Apply before 15 May
Apply for the DRDO DIPAS Paid Internship 2026 and gain hands-on research experience in Delhi and Haldwani.
Important Dates
- Advertisement Published Date: 22 April 2026
- Last Date for Receipt of Application: 15 May 2026
- Tentative Internship Start Date: 1 July 2026
- Internship Duration: 6 Months
- Tentative Internship End Date: 31 December 2026
Selection Process
1. The selection will be made based on merit and/or physical/ online interaction.
2. If two candidates obtain the same percentage of marks, then DoB will be considered for the selection, and the candidate elder in age will be given preference.
3. Selected students will only be notified about the joining procedures through the mail ID mentioned in the application form. No communication will be undertaken with the unselected students.
Eligibility Criteria
1. The students who are going to the final year B.E/ B.Tech. and M.E./M. Tech students in the academic year 2026-2027 can apply for the internship.
2. Students with backlogs are not eligible.
3. The duration of the paid internship is for six months, starting from 1st July 2026, tentatively.
Stipend
Stipend of total Rs. 30,000 will be paid in two installments (Rs. 15,000 after completion of 3 months and Rs. 15,000 after completion of 6 months), Subject to attendance of a minimum of 15 days in a month.
Check the official notification here before applying.