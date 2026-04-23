DRDO DIPAS Paid Internship 2026: B.Tech/M.Tech Students can register, Apply before 15 May

DRDO DIPAS Paid Internship 2026: The Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), a leading laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the Ministry of Defence, has announced Advertisement No. DIPAS/HRD/PAID INTERNSHIP/01/2026-27. This advertisement invites final-year engineering students to apply for a 6-month paid internship program.

DRDO DIPAS Paid Internship 2026: The Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), a leading laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the Ministry of Defence, has announced Advertisement No. DIPAS/HRD/PAID INTERNSHIP/01/2026-27. This advertisement invites final-year engineering students to apply for a 6-month paid internship program.

There are 8 internship positions available across four engineering disciplines, with opportunities at two locations: DIPAS in Delhi and DIBER in Haldwani. Selected interns will receive a consolidated stipend of ₹30,000 for the entire 6-month duration. This internship offers valuable hands-on research experience at a defence research laboratory, allowing B.Tech and M.Tech students to collaborate with DRDO scientists on real research projects. The application process begins on 22 April 2026 and continues until 15 May 2026.

Important Dates

Advertisement Published Date: 22 April 2026

Last Date for Receipt of Application: 15 May 2026

Tentative Internship Start Date: 1 July 2026

Internship Duration: 6 Months

Tentative Internship End Date: 31 December 2026

Selection Process

1. The selection will be made based on merit and/or physical/ online interaction.

2. If two candidates obtain the same percentage of marks, then DoB will be considered for the selection, and the candidate elder in age will be given preference.

3. Selected students will only be notified about the joining procedures through the mail ID mentioned in the application form. No communication will be undertaken with the unselected students.

Eligibility Criteria

1. The students who are going to the final year B.E/ B.Tech. and M.E./M. Tech students in the academic year 2026-2027 can apply for the internship.

2. Students with backlogs are not eligible.

3. The duration of the paid internship is for six months, starting from 1st July 2026, tentatively.

Stipend

Stipend of total Rs. 30,000 will be paid in two installments (Rs. 15,000 after completion of 3 months and Rs. 15,000 after completion of 6 months), Subject to attendance of a minimum of 15 days in a month.

Check the official notification here before applying.