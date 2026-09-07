DRDO CVRDE Recruitment 2026 for 93 Apprentice Posts, selection based on Interview

A division of DRDO, CVRDE in Chennai has released a recruitment notification for the 93 Apprentice Posts

By Vaishnavi Verma
drdo recruitment 2026

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DRDO recruitment 2026: A division of DRDO, The Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE) situated in Avadi, Chennai has released a recruitment notification for the 93 Apprentice Posts.

This job opportunity is for ITI Apprentice Trainees in different trade/disciplines/degrees.

Candidates who want to check the full notification of the recruitment canm visit the official website and go to the Employment News September (05-11) 2026.

Interested and eligible candidates must note that the selection is completely dependent on the candidate’s performance during the walk in interview. The walk in interview is scheduled for September 8 and 9.

There is no need to submit application form as ITI-qualified candidates just have to walk in with their documents and give interview.

Important details:

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  • Interview date: September 8 and 9
  • Exam and post name: ITI Apprentice Trainees
  • Website: https://drdo.gov.in/
  • Organisation: Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE) DRDO

Vacancy details:

Total number of vacancies for the recruitment drive: 93

  • Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA): 13
  • Draughtsman (Mechanical): 10
  • Electrician: 12
  • Fitter: 10
  • Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 8
  • Machinist: 5
  • Painter: 1
  • Plumber: 3
  • Turner: 5

Selection Process:

  • Marks obtained in ITI.
  • Interview
  • Interview date: September 8 and 9
  • Timing of interview: 9 AM to 5 PM
  • Document verification
  • Joining letters on spot at CVRDE in Avadi, Chennai.
Also Read: DRDO Recruitment 2025: Application window opens for 764 posts, check eligibility and other details…

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