DRDO CVRDE Recruitment 2026 for 93 Apprentice Posts, selection based on Interview
A division of DRDO, CVRDE in Chennai has released a recruitment notification for the 93 Apprentice Posts
DRDO recruitment 2026: A division of DRDO, The Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE) situated in Avadi, Chennai has released a recruitment notification for the 93 Apprentice Posts.
This job opportunity is for ITI Apprentice Trainees in different trade/disciplines/degrees.
Candidates who want to check the full notification of the recruitment canm visit the official website and go to the Employment News September (05-11) 2026.
Interested and eligible candidates must note that the selection is completely dependent on the candidate’s performance during the walk in interview. The walk in interview is scheduled for September 8 and 9.
There is no need to submit application form as ITI-qualified candidates just have to walk in with their documents and give interview.
Important details:
- Interview date: September 8 and 9
- Exam and post name: ITI Apprentice Trainees
- Website: https://drdo.gov.in/
- Organisation: Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE) DRDO
Vacancy details:
Total number of vacancies for the recruitment drive: 93
- Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA): 13
- Draughtsman (Mechanical): 10
- Electrician: 12
- Fitter: 10
- Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 8
- Machinist: 5
- Painter: 1
- Plumber: 3
- Turner: 5
Selection Process:
- Marks obtained in ITI.
- Interview
- Interview date: September 8 and 9
- Timing of interview: 9 AM to 5 PM
- Document verification
- Joining letters on spot at CVRDE in Avadi, Chennai.