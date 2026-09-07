DRDO CVRDE Recruitment 2026 for 93 Apprentice Posts, selection based on Interview

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DRDO recruitment 2026: A division of DRDO, The Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE) situated in Avadi, Chennai has released a recruitment notification for the 93 Apprentice Posts.

This job opportunity is for ITI Apprentice Trainees in different trade/disciplines/degrees.

Candidates who want to check the full notification of the recruitment canm visit the official website and go to the Employment News September (05-11) 2026.

Interested and eligible candidates must note that the selection is completely dependent on the candidate’s performance during the walk in interview. The walk in interview is scheduled for September 8 and 9.

There is no need to submit application form as ITI-qualified candidates just have to walk in with their documents and give interview.

Important details:

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Interview date: September 8 and 9

Exam and post name: ITI Apprentice Trainees

Website: https://drdo.gov.in/

Organisation: Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE) DRDO

Vacancy details:

Total number of vacancies for the recruitment drive: 93

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA): 13

Draughtsman (Mechanical): 10

Electrician: 12

Fitter: 10

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 8

Machinist: 5

Painter: 1

Plumber: 3

Turner: 5

Selection Process:

Marks obtained in ITI.

Interview

Interview date: September 8 and 9

Timing of interview: 9 AM to 5 PM

Document verification

Joining letters on spot at CVRDE in Avadi, Chennai.