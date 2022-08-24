DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Check Stipend, Qualification, and How to apply here

Defence Research and Development Organization(DRDO) has invited from young and meritorious Indian Nationals for Engagement of Graduate, Technician (Diploma), and Trade Apprentices for one year. They will be posted in Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Hyderabad is a premier Laboratory at APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex of DRDO.

Selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit / Written Test / Interview as required.

Interested and eligible candidates may apply for one year of Apprenticeship Training in ASL through e-mail only to [email protected] The application form can be downloaded from the website www.drdo.gov.in. The last date for submitting the Applications is 15 days from the official notification out.

Check details about DRDO Recruitment 2022 below.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last date for the receipt of application: 15 Days from the publication of the advertisement.

Vacancy Details for DRDO Recruitment 2022

Graduate Apprentices – 18 (vacant Positions) Technician (Diploma) Apprentices – 16 (Vacant positions) ITI (Trade) Apprentices – 19 (Vacant Positions)

Stipend for DRDO Recruitment 2022

Graduate Apprentices – Rs. 9000 Technician Apprentices – Rs. 8000 ITI Apprentices – Rs. 7000

Eligibility Criteria for DRDO Recruitment 2022

The Fresh pass-out candidates (who passed their respective courses in the year 2020, 2021 & 2022) are only eligible to apply. Candidates with post-graduation degrees need not apply. Candidates for Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice (Diploma) are required to register in National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in).

Graduate/Diploma/ITI degree holders who have training or job experience for a period of one year or more after acquiring the essential qualification will NOT be eligible for consideration.

Educational Qualifications for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Degree in Computer Science & Engineering Degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering Degree in Electronics & Communication Engg. Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engg. Diploma in Computer Science & Engineering ITI in Fitter ITI in Electronic Mechanic ITI in Electrician etc.

Click Here To Read The Full Notification

How to Apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022

1. Interested candidates having essential qualifications as above are invited to apply for one year Apprenticeship Training in ASL through e-mail only to [email protected] The application should be send within 15 days from the official notification out.

2. Application form can be downloaded from the website www.drdo.gov.in. Candidates are required to fill the Application form by Typing, Affix the Passport size photograph and sign in the Application Form. The scanned copy of filled Application Form and mark sheets of essential qualifications in PDF format must be sent through e-mail only ([email protected] ).

3. Mention “Application for Apprenticeship in ASL” as subject of the email.

4. Incomplete or partially filled application submitted by the candidates will not be accepted.