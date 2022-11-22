Doordarshan Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for several posts, Check all details here

Doordarshan Recruitment 2022: Doordarshan is inviting candidates of Indian origin to fill up the vacant posts of News Reader/Anchor, Copy Editor, Website Assistant, and Editorial Assistant, among other posts at the Doordarshan Kendra.

Check all important details here:

Doordarshan Recruitment 2022 Posts Vacant:

News Reader/Anchor

Copy Editor

Website Assistant

Editorial Assistant

Doordarshan Recruitment 2022 Remuneration Structure:

News Reader/Anchor – Rs. 1100 per day

Copy Editor – Rs. 1000 per day

Website Assistant – Rs. 1000 per day

Editorial Assistant – Rs. 1600 per day

Doordarshan Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

News Reader/Anchor – 21 years to 40 years

Copy Editor – 21 years to 50 years

Website Assistant – 21 years to 50 years

Editorial Assistant – 25 years to 50 years

Doordarshan Recruitment 2022 Qualification:

1. News Reader/Anchor:

Necessary:

Degree from a recognized university.

Spoken proficiency in the concerned language.

Quality voice for broadcasting.

Strong hold on current affairs.

Professional:

Preferably from a Journalism background in academics.

Previous work experience with Television or Radio media.

Preferable:

Stronghold over Hindi and English languages.

Ability to be able to interview people when required.

Ability to write sports stories and report sport stories directly from event.

2. Copy Editor:

Necessary:

Degree or Diploma in Journalism or Mass Communication from a recognized University.

Preferable:

Stronghold over national and international affairs.

Matriculate in the concerned language.

Work experience in relation to news in media organizations.

3. Website Assistant:

Necessary:

Degree or Diploma in Journalism or Mass Communication from a recognized University.

Preferable:

Apt knowledge of audio-visual media.

4. Editorial Assistant:

Necessary:

Degree or Diploma in Journalism from a recognized University.

Minimum 3 years of work experience in broadcast news.

Preferable:

Stronghold over national and international affairs.

Matriculate in the concerned language.

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format as mentioned in Annexure A in the document. Along with this, they will be required to send copies of the required documents to the RNU Head, Doordarshan Kendra, Jammu within one month from the date of publication of the notification in the website

For Doordarshan official website, Click here.

For the notification, Click here.