DFCCIL recruitment 2023 for 237 Executive/ Jr Executive posts, Apply now

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has invited applications through online mode for recruitment to the post of Executive and Junior Executive in various disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website -dfccil.com. The online application process is underway from May 20, 2023 at 16:00 hrs.

The closing date for online registration of the application and submission of the online fee is June 19, 2023.

Important Dates

Opening date of online application: 20.05.2023 at 16:00 hrs.

Last date of application and fee payment: 19.06.2023 at 23:45 hrs

Candidates can edit their applications from June 26 at 16:00 hrs to June 30 at 23:45 hrs.

Tentative schedule for 1 st stage Computer Based Test (CBT): August 2023

Tentative schedule for 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT): December 2023

Tentative schedule Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT): March 2024

DFCCIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 535 vacancies, of which 354 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer and 181 vacancies are for Executive posts.

Salary Details

Executive – Scale Rs. 30,000-1,20,000 (E0 Level, IDA Pay Scale)

Junior Executive –– Scale Rs. 25,000-68,000 (N-5 Level, IDA Pay Scale)

Educational Qualification

Executive: Three years Diploma/Bachelor’s degree/ graduation in required trade should be done from a recognized University / Institute with not less than 60% marks.

Junior Executive: Matriculation with not less than 60% marks plus 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in the required trade from a recognized Institute with not less than 60% marks in ITI.

Age Limit

The age limit for various different levels of Posts as on 01.07.2023 should be between 18-30 years.

How to apply for DFCCIL Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website at dfccil.com

Click on the link for “Advt. No. 01/DR/2023: Direct Recruitment from Open Market in Civil, Electrical, S&T, Operations & BD, Mechanical, Finance, HR & IT Departments of DFCCIL”

Click on “Click here to apply”

Register and fill in the application.

Pay the application fee and Submit the form .

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

Application Fee

The candidates applying for Executive/ Jr. Executive (UR/OBC-NCL/EWS) should pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Transgender candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee whether Post is reserved for them or not.

Notification here

Direct link to apply