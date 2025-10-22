Delhi Police constable Recruitment 2025: SSC extends deadline to October 31

Advertisement

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the deadline to apply for the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 to October 31, 2025. Earlier, the last date to apply was October 21. Those who have not yet applied can fill out the form on the official website: ssc.gov.in.

The official notice states, “It has been decided to extend the last date till 31.10.2025 up to 23:00 hours for filling up the online application form for constable (executive) male and female in the Delhi Police examination, 2025.” Earlier, the application correction window was scheduled from October 29 to 31, but new dates will be announced soon.

Recruitment details

A total of 7,565 Constable (Executive) posts will be filled – 5,069 for men and 2,496 for women. Apart from caste-based reservation, 285 seats are reserved for male ex-servicemen and 376 seats for ex-serviceman commandos.

Selection process

The recruitment process includes a computer-based exam (expected in December or January), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and a Medical Examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old as of July 1, 2025.

Must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board.

Salary and fees

Selected candidates will get a salary under Pay Level-3, ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. The application fee is Rs 100, but SC, ST, female, and PwD candidates are exempted from payment.

How to apply for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website – ssc.gov.in

Click on the link “DELHI POLICE Constable Executive 2025 Recruitment”

Register with valid details and create login credentials

Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit and download the confirmation page for future use

Candidates are advised to apply early to avoid last-minute issues. For more details, visit the official SSC website.