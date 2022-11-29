Deadline for online application of Executive Director recruitment by Ministry of Home Affairs extended, check details

The deadline for online application of Executive Director recruitment by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has been extended.

The post of ED, NIDM is vacant since 30thJanuary, 2022. The vacancy arises on occasion of superannuation of present incumbent on 30th January, 2022. At present the post is managed by additional charge basis. Therefore, the post of ED, NIDM is proposed to be filled up on regular basis on deputation.

Accordingly, applications from eligible persons are invited for the post of Executive Director in National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), an Institute constituted under Disaster Management Act, 2005 on deputation (including short term contract) basis in the pre-revised scale of pay Rs 37,400-67,000 plus Grade Pay of Rs 10,000/- ( Level 14 as per pay matrix of 7th CPC).

Initially, the deadline for the online application was 22.10.2022. However, now it has been extended upto 22.12.2022.

Job requirements:

National Institute of Disaster Management vide Section 42(8) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, is responsible for planning and promoting training and research in the area of disaster management, documentation and development of national level information base relating to disaster management policies, prevention mechanisms and mitigation measures.

The Executive Director is responsible for implementation of the decisions of the institute, its governing body and the broad policies and guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority and to perform such other functions as may be assigned by the Central Government. He/She shall be in charge of the administration of the institute and functions as Head of the Department.

Eligibility:

From amongst officers of the Central Government or the State Governments or Union Territories or Statutory or Autonomous bodies or Universities or Institutes fully funded by the Central Government or State Government –

Holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre or department; and (

Possessing the following educational qualifications and experience except in the case of candidates from All India Services.

Essential:

Eighteen years administrative and academic experience in the Central Government or the State Governments or Union territories or Statutory or Autonomous bodies or Universities or Institutes fully funded by the Central Government or State Government with at least five years of holding an administrative/statutory or managerial position.

Master’s Degree in any subject.

Knowledge and experience of not less than five years in fields related to disaster management.

Desirable:

D or M.Phil. in any subject related to disaster management.

Age limits:

The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation (including Short Term Contract) shall be 56 years as on the 1st of July 2022.

Click here to read the Executive Director recruitment notification.

Click here to visit the official website.