Deadline for online application for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment underway, apply now

It an important news for the candidates who have not applied for the teachers and librarian posts at the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). The online application for the vacant posts is ending soon.

Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply as soon as possible because the deadline for the same is ending on November 18, 2022.

DSSSB vacancy details 2022:

Physical Education Teacher: 221 posts

Domestic Science Teacher: 201 posts

Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): 106 posts

Librarian: 100 posts

Assistant Teacher (Nursery): 4 posts

DSSSB educational qualification:

Domestic Science Teacher: Bachelor’s degree in Domestic Science/Home Science from a recognized University/Institute. AND (II) Bachelor’s in Education with Domestic Science/Home Science as a Teaching subject.

Librarian: The candidate must have a Degree from a recognized University or Equivalent. Bachelors Degree or Equivalent Diploma in Library Science or a recognized University/Institute or Equivalent. Experience of Two years in Library/computerization of a Library OR

One year Certificate in Computer Application from a recognized institute or equivalent.

Assistant Teacher (Nursery): The applicant should have a Senior Secondary School (Class Twelve) certificate or Intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45% marks from a recognized Board/University.

He/she must have a Diploma/Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education programme of a duration of not less than two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from a recognized Institute. Must have passed Hindi at secondary level.

Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): The candidate should have a Bachelors degree in computer application (BCA) from a recognized university OR

Graduation in computer science from a recognized university (provided that the computer science subject must be studied in all years as main subject) OR

E/B.Tech (Computer Science/Information Technology) from a recognized university OR

Graduation in any subject and ‘A’ level course from DOEACC, Ministry of Information & Communication and Technology, Govt. of India.

DSSSB teacher’s salary:

Assistant Teacher (Nursery): Pay Level 6 , Rs 35400 – 112400/- (pre-revised Rs 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay 4200/-) Group: ‘B’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): Pay Level 7, Rs 44900 – 142400/- (pre-revised Rs 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay 4600/-) Group: ‘B’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Librarian: Pay Level 7, Rs 44900 – 142400/- (pre-revised Rs 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay 4600/-) Group: ‘B’ Non-Ministerial

Know how to apply for DSSSB Recruitment:

Interested and eligible applicants can online via the website dsssbonline.nic.in on or before November 18 (till 11:59 PM).

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of One Tier examination scheme.

Click here to read the DSSSB teachers’ recruitment notification and know more about the job vacancies.