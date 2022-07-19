Deadline alert! Online application for SECL recruitment 2022 ending shortly, apply now

By WCE 3
SECL recruitment 2022 notification

The deadline for online application for the recruitment of different vacancies at the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) is ending shortly.

As per the notification, candidates with qualifications of 10, +2 and Diploma can apply for various posts like Mine Surveyor T&S Grade B, Staff Nurse T&S Grade C.

SECL vacancy 2022 details:

  • Date of publication of the notification: July 6, 2022
  • Last date to apply online: July 21, 2022

SECL Recruitment 2022 post-wise vacancies:

  • Mine Surveyor T&S Grade-B: 45
  • Staff Nurse T&S Grade-C: 59
  • Pharmacist T&S Grade-C: 10
  • Technician (Pathological) T&S Grade-C: 8
  • Jr Tech ECG T&S Grade-D: 4
  • Tech/ Radiographer T&S Grade-C: 1
  • Technician Optometry T&S Grade-D: 6

SECL vacancy 2022 educational qualification:

  • Most of the posts have a minimum qualification of 10+2 and Diploma. However, the candidates coming under the general category must secure 40% of total marks in the written test while the SC/ST category students must attain 35% of total marks in the written test.

How to apply for SECL Recruitment 2022:

Click here to read the SECL recruitment 2022 notification.

