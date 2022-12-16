Deadline alert for OPTCL apprentice job vacancy! Online application process to close very soon, apply now

The deadline for online application for apprentice job at the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (OPTCL) is ending soon.

The interested energetic and bright candidates can apply for Graduate (Degree) Engineering & Diploma (Technician) Engineering Apprenticeship For One Year Duration at different field units and offices across Odisha before December 18, 2022 (12 PM).

Here are the OPTCL apprentice job vacancy details:

Group A: GRADUATE (DEGREE) ENGINEERING APPRENTICE:

Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 55

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering: 15

Information Technology / Computer Science Engineering: 10

Group B: DIPLOMA (TECHNICIAN) ENGINEERING APPRENTICE:

Electrical Engineering: 125

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 20

Information Technology / Computer Science Engineering: 07

Monthly Stipend of OPTCL Recruitment 2022:

Group A: GRADUATE (DEGREE) ENGINEERING APPRENTICE: Rs. 9000/-

Group B: DIPLOMA (TECHNICIAN) ENGINEERING APPRENTICE: Rs. 8000/-

ESSENTIAL EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION of the OPTCL vacancy 2022:

Group A: GRADUATE (DEGREE) ENGINEERING APPRENTICE:

Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering: BE / B. Tech in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University / Institution.

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering: BE / B. Tech in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering from a recognized University / Institution.

Information Technology / Computer Science Engineering: BE / B. Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology from a recognized University / Institution.

Group B: DIPLOMA (TECHNICIAN) ENGINEERING APPRENTICE:

Electrical Engineering: Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized Board / Council / Institution.

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering from a recognized Board / Council / Institution.

Information Technology / Computer Science Engineering: Diploma in Information Technology / Computer Science Engineering from a recognized Board / Council / Institution.

Important dates of OPTCL apprentice job vacancy: