Custom Marine Staff Recruitment 2022: 8th/10th Pass can apply for various Group C posts

Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Jamnagar has released a new recruitment notification for Group C posts in the Employment News. Interested and eligible job applicants can apply for these Group C posts including Tradesman, Engine Driver and other on or before 14th November 2022. Candidates will have to send the application form dully filled with all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification to the address given on the notification on or before 25th November 2022.

8th and 10th pass candidates with additional eligibility can apply for the Custom Marine Staff Recruitment. Check more details below:

Important Date

Last Date for Submission of Application: November 14, 2022

Vacancy Details Custom Marine Staff Recruitment 2022

Tindel-05

Sukhani-10

Engine Driver-04

Launch Mechanic-05

Tradesman-02

Seaman-01

Eligibility Criteria Custom Marine Staff Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

The candidate should be an 8th Pass and have 10 Year Experience in sea going vessel with 5 years of experience independent handling of mechanized craft fitted with auxiliary sails.

Candidates willing to apply for these posts are required to check the details notification given below for eligibility criteria for the posts.

How To apply for Custom Marine Staff Recruitment 2022

Go to the official website-https://www.jamnagarcustoms.gov.in/ and Click on the “Online Application form for Marine Staff Recruitment Notification” on the home page. You will see the PDF of the Custom Marine Staff Recruitment 2022 in a new window. Read it carefully. Then apply online for these posts on or before 14th November 2022. Candidates must ship the appliance downloaded from official web site with all of the important paperwork as talked about within the notification to the deal with given on the notification on or earlier than 25 November 2022.

Click Here for Official Recruitment Notification: PDF