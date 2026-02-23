CSIR CLRI Recruitment 2026: Apply online for MTS, JSA & Stenographer posts, Check details here
Apply for CSIR CLRI Recruitment 2026. Join the central government with opportunities for Junior Secretariat Assistants and more.
CSIR CLRI Recruitment 2026: The CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) in Chennai, a leading research establishment under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), has announced the CSIR CLRI Recruitment 2026 Notification (Advertisement No. 02/2026). This recruitment initiative presents a great opportunity for candidates who have completed their 10th or 12th grade to secure permanent positions in central government administrative roles. The institute is currently inviting online applications for the following positions: Junior Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (General/Finance & Accounts/Supply & Purchase), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).
Important Dates
- Notification Date: 23 January 2026
- Application Start Date: 23 January 2026
- Application Last Date: 02 March 2026
- Fee Payment Date: 02 March 2026
- Correction Last Date: As Per Schedule
- Admit Card Date: Before Exam
- Exam Date: Notify Later
- Result Date: Notify Later
Eligibility Criteria
- 10+2/XII or its equivalent from a recognized board.
- Proficiency in Stenography as per DoPT norms (80 w.p.m speed in dictation).
- Proficiency in Computer Typing Speed (35 w.p.m in English or 30 w.p.m in Hindi).
Age Limit
- Minimum Age: 18 Years.
- Maximum Age (MTS): 25 Years.
- Maximum Age (Stenographer): 27 Years.
- Maximum Age (JSA): 28 Years.
Application Fees
- Gen/ OBC/ EWS: ₹500/-
- SC/ ST/ PwD: ₹00/-
Salary Package
Salary₹19,900/- to ₹63,200/- Per Month.
Allowances As Per Government Norms.
Selection Process
- Written Exam.
- Skill Test.
- Documents Verification
- Medical Test.