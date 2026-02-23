CSIR CLRI Recruitment 2026: Apply online for MTS, JSA & Stenographer posts, Check details here

CSIR CLRI Recruitment 2026: The CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) in Chennai, a leading research establishment under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), has announced the CSIR CLRI Recruitment 2026 Notification (Advertisement No. 02/2026). This recruitment initiative presents a great opportunity for candidates who have completed their 10th or 12th grade to secure permanent positions in central government administrative roles. The institute is currently inviting online applications for the following positions: Junior Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (General/Finance & Accounts/Supply & Purchase), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

Important Dates