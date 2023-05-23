CRPF Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 251 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 92300

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is hiring eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial). With this recruitment drive, CRPF aims to fill up 251 vacancies for the above-mentioned post.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website till May 31, 2023. The online application have already started on 10.05.23.

You can check more details regarding eligibility, qualification, age limit, salary details below:

CRPF Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

There are a total of 251 vacancies for the posts of ASI (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial).

ASI (Steno): 27

Head Constable (Ministerial): 224

Educational Qualification for CRPF Recruitment 2023

Candidates applying for the posts must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent Test from a board or university recognized by Central or State Government.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit for the candidates is 40 years as of the closing date of receipt of application i.e. 31/05/2023 i.e. the applicant should not be born before 01/06/1983.

The upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years in the case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Salary details

The selected candidate will be given a monthly salary of up to Rs 92300.

ASI (Steno): Pay level 5- Rs 29200-92300

Head Constable (Ministerial): pay level 4- Rs 25500-81100

Selection Procedure for CRPF Recruitment 2023

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test, Skill Test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Documents verification and Medical Test. The shortlisted candidates will be informed about the details regarding the interview through official website.

How to apply for CRPF Recruitment 2023

Candidates can visit the official website of CRPF and click on the link for the recruitment. Then fill in the application form as per the prescribed format and submit it. The last date for submitting the application form is 31.05.23.