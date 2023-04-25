CRPF constable recruitment, 9212 posts last date extended till May 02, 2023

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen). The notification has been issued by Ministry of Officer Affairs, Office of the Inspector General of Police, Chattisgarh Sector, CRPF.

More than 9000 vacancies will be filled via this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible Male and Female candidates can apply online for CRPF Recruitment 2023 from 27th March 2023 till 24th April 2023.

Candidates who are 10th passed are eligible for CRPF Constable Vacancy 2023.

CRPF Constable Notification 2023 has been released by the Applications will be accepted online only. Hence, candidates are required to apply only online. No other mode for submission of application is allowed.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Click Here

CRPF Constable 2023 Important Dates

Registration commences on: March 27, 2023

Registration last date: May 02, 2023

CRPF Constable Admit Card Date: June 20, to June 25, 2023

CRPF Constable Exam Date: July 01 to July 13, 2023

CRPF Constable 2023 Vacancy Details

Total vacancies- 9212

Male – 9105 Vacancies

Female – 107 Vacancies

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

CT/Driver Educational Qualification – Minimum Matric or equivalent from a recognized Board, or university recognized by the Central or State Govt. The candidate should possess Heavy Transport Vehicle Driving License and should pass the driving test at the time of recruitment. CT/ Mechanic Motor Vehicle – Minimum Matriculate or 10th Class pass in 10+2 examination system from a recognized board or equivalent. Technical Qualification Possessing 02 years Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle recognized by National or State Council for Vocational training or any other recognized institution and one year practical experience in the field of concerned trade OR National or State apprenticeship certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade of three-year duration from a recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned Trade. CT/ Mechanic Motor Vehicle Educational Qualification Minimum Matriculate or 10th Class pass in 10+2 examination system from a recognized board or equivalent. Possessing 02 years Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle recognized by the National or State Council for Vocational training or any other recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned trade OR National or State apprenticeship certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade of three year duration from a recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned Trade. (Pioneer Wing) CT(Mason /Plumber/ Electrician ) – Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board

Selection process

The selection for CRPF Constable 2023 will be done on the basis of the Online Exam, PST and PET, Trade Test, DV, and Medical Exam.

How to Apply for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 ?

Go to the official website of CRPF

Register and log in using the required information

Fill up the application form and upload documents.

Pay the application fee and submit application

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

CRPF Constable Application Fee: