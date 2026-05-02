CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026 for 9000 posts out, apply online now
The Central Reserve Police Force Recruitment 2026 is here! Know what the requirement is and how to apply for 9000 available vacancies.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released its constable recruitment for the year 2026. The registration process for the Constable (Technical & Tradesmen and Pioneer) posts has already been started from April 20.
As per the official notice, the recruitment drive includes 9,096 posts for male candidates, 79 for female candidates, and 20 posts under the Pioneer category on an all-India basis.
Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website, crpf.gov.in, latest by May 19.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Candidates who are citizen of India are eligible for this job.
- Age requirement- For the driver post, the candidate must be between the age of 21-27 years. The other post requires age between 18-23 years.
- Reserved category candidates will get age relaxation as per government norms.
- Candidate must be a 10th pass or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.
- Technical roles may need extra qualification or relevant experience.
Selection Process:
- There will be several stages for recruitment process
- The process will start from Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).
- Candidates who qualify on those two tests will next appear for the Computer Based Test (CBT)
- Following which trade or skill test will be conducted for them based on the post of selection.
Application Fee:
- General, OBC, and EWS categories male candidates to pay Rs. 100
- SC, ST, and female candidates- no fees required.
- ex-servicemen – no fees required.
Salary: Candidates who will be Selected for the post will earn a salary under Pay Level-3. The amount ranges from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 and will also get applicable allowances alongside.
How to Apply:
- Go to the official CRPF recruitment website
- Open the link for Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) Recruitment 2026
- Register using a valid mobile number and email ID
- Log in with the details received
- Fill in the application form
- Upload required documents, including photograph and signature
- Pay the fee, if applicable, and submit the form
- Download and keep a copy of the submitted form
- Candidates should apply within the given dates to avoid last-minute issues.