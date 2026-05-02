CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026 for 9000 posts out, apply online now

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The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released its constable recruitment for the year 2026. The registration process for the Constable (Technical & Tradesmen and Pioneer) posts has already been started from April 20.

As per the official notice, the recruitment drive includes 9,096 posts for male candidates, 79 for female candidates, and 20 posts under the Pioneer category on an all-India basis.

Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website, crpf.gov.in, latest by May 19.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who are citizen of India are eligible for this job.

Age requirement- For the driver post, the candidate must be between the age of 21-27 years. The other post requires age between 18-23 years.

Reserved category candidates will get age relaxation as per government norms.

Candidate must be a 10 th pass or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.

pass or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. Technical roles may need extra qualification or relevant experience.

Selection Process:

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There will be several stages for recruitment process

The process will start from Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

Candidates who qualify on those two tests will next appear for the Computer Based Test (CBT)

Following which trade or skill test will be conducted for them based on the post of selection.

Application Fee:

General, OBC, and EWS categories male candidates to pay Rs. 100

SC, ST, and female candidates- no fees required.

ex-servicemen – no fees required.

Salary: Candidates who will be Selected for the post will earn a salary under Pay Level-3. The amount ranges from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 and will also get applicable allowances alongside.

How to Apply:

Go to the official CRPF recruitment website

Open the link for Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) Recruitment 2026

Register using a valid mobile number and email ID

Log in with the details received

Fill in the application form

Upload required documents, including photograph and signature

Pay the fee, if applicable, and submit the form

Download and keep a copy of the submitted form

Candidates should apply within the given dates to avoid last-minute issues.