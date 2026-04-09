CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 9195 Constable Tradesman Posts, Check details here

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026: The Directorate General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has officially announced the CRPF Tradesman New Vacancy for 2026 on April 8, 2026. A total of 9,195 vacancies are available, including 9,175 positions for Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) and 20 positions for Constable (Pioneer Wing). Candidates need to note that the Tradesmen positions are domicile-based, while the Pioneer Wing positions will be filled on an All-India basis.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026: The Directorate General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has officially announced the CRPF Tradesman New Vacancy for 2026 on April 8, 2026. A total of 9,195 vacancies are available, including 9,175 positions for Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) and 20 positions for Constable (Pioneer Wing). Candidates need to note that the Tradesmen positions are domicile-based, while the Pioneer Wing positions will be filled on an All-India basis.

Selected candidates will receive a salary under Pay Level 3, with a pay scale ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100. Candidates can submit their online application forms from April 20, 2026, to May 19, 2026, through the official CRPF recruitment website. This article provides detailed information about the trade-wise CRPF Tradesman vacancies for both male and female candidates.

Important Dates

Notification Released on: 08 April 2026

Online Application Start Date: 20 April 2026

Online Application Last Date: 19 May 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: 19 May 2026

Crucial Date for Age & Qualification: 01 January 2026

Disqualification

Who has entered into or contracted a marriage with a person having a spouse living: or Who, having a spouse living, has entered into or contracted a marriage with any person.

Age Limit

For Constable (Driver): 21-27 years as on 01/01/2026. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/01/1999 or later than 01/01/2005.

For Constable (Motor Mechanic Vehicle / Cobbler / Carpenter / Tailor / Brass Band / Pipe Band / Gardner / Bugler / Painter / Cook / Barber cum Hair Dresser / Washer Man & Women / Water Carrier / Safai Karamchari / Mason / Plumber / Electrician: 18-23 years as on 01/01/2026. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/01/2003 or later than 01/01/2008.

Application Fees

Examination Fees @ Rs 100/- for each post applied for male candidates of General, EWS, and OBC only. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and Female (all categories) candidates & Ex-servicemen are exempted.

Selection Process

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Trade/Skill Test

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination

Check the official notification here before applying.