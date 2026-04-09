CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 9195 Constable Tradesman Posts, Check details here
The CRPF has officially issued the notification details for 9195 Constable Tradesman Posts, apply for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026.
CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026: The Directorate General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has officially announced the CRPF Tradesman New Vacancy for 2026 on April 8, 2026. A total of 9,195 vacancies are available, including 9,175 positions for Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) and 20 positions for Constable (Pioneer Wing). Candidates need to note that the Tradesmen positions are domicile-based, while the Pioneer Wing positions will be filled on an All-India basis.
Selected candidates will receive a salary under Pay Level 3, with a pay scale ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100. Candidates can submit their online application forms from April 20, 2026, to May 19, 2026, through the official CRPF recruitment website. This article provides detailed information about the trade-wise CRPF Tradesman vacancies for both male and female candidates.
Important Dates
- Notification Released on: 08 April 2026
- Online Application Start Date: 20 April 2026
- Online Application Last Date: 19 May 2026
- Last Date for Fee Payment: 19 May 2026
- Crucial Date for Age & Qualification: 01 January 2026
Disqualification
Who has entered into or contracted a marriage with a person having a spouse living: or Who, having a spouse living, has entered into or contracted a marriage with any person.
Age Limit
- For Constable (Driver): 21-27 years as on 01/01/2026. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/01/1999 or later than 01/01/2005.
- For Constable (Motor Mechanic Vehicle / Cobbler / Carpenter / Tailor / Brass Band / Pipe Band / Gardner / Bugler / Painter / Cook / Barber cum Hair Dresser / Washer Man & Women / Water Carrier / Safai Karamchari / Mason / Plumber / Electrician: 18-23 years as on 01/01/2026. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/01/2003 or later than 01/01/2008.
Application Fees
Examination Fees @ Rs 100/- for each post applied for male candidates of General, EWS, and OBC only. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and Female (all categories) candidates & Ex-servicemen are exempted.
Selection Process
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Physical Standard Test (PST)
- Computer-Based Test (CBT)
- Trade/Skill Test
- Document Verification (DV)
- Medical Examination
Check the official notification here before applying.