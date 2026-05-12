CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026: Apply for 9,195 vacancies, Application ends by May 19

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Central Reserve Police Force (Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will soon close the application window for Constable (Technical, Tradesmen and Pioneer) Recruitment 2026. According to reports, candidates who are interested to work in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) can apply for the vacancies via the official website, recruitment.crpf.gov.in, till May 19, 2026.

This recruitment drive aims to fill about 9,195 vacancies across various technical and tradesman posts.

The application process started on April 20, 2026 and is still ongoing. The vacancies are available for both male and female candidates in trades such as Driver, Cook, Carpenter, Tailor, Barber, Washerman, Safai Karamchari, and several other technical posts.

Salary Details

The selected candidates will be appointed on Pay Level-3, and their salary will range from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month.

What is the selection process?

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The CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026 selection process will include the following stages:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Trade/Skill Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Keep visiting the official website for more such updates and notifications.

How to apply for CRPF Constable Vacancies 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to apply for the CRPF Constable vacancies 2026:

Visit the official CRPF recruitment portal – recruitment.crpf.gov.in.

Click on the link that says, “Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) Recruitment 2026” and register yourself using your valid mobile number and email address.

Log in using the credentials and enter the login ID provided after registration.

Complete the application form and provide the mandatory documents, such as photographs and signatures.

Pay the fee if applicable, submit the filled application form and keep a printout.

Also Read: UPSSSC extends registration deadline for ASO and ARO recruitment 2026 exam