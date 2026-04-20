CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026: Application begins for 9195 vacant posts; Check eligibility and other details here

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026: The Directorate General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has begun the application process for the CRPF Tradesman New Vacancy for 2026 on April 20, 2026, and the registration process will continue till 19 May 2026. A total of 9,195 vacancies are available to fill Constable tradesman posts. Candidates need to note that the Tradesmen positions are domicile-based, while the Pioneer Wing positions will be filled on an All-India basis.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026: The Directorate General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has begun the application process for the CRPF Tradesman New Vacancy for 2026 on April 20, 2026, and the registration process will continue till 19 May 2026. A total of 9,195 vacancies are available to fill Constable tradesman posts. Candidates need to note that the Tradesmen positions are domicile-based, while the Pioneer Wing positions will be filled on an All-India basis.

Selected candidates will receive a salary under Pay Level 3, with a pay scale ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100. Candidates can submit their online application forms through the official CRPF recruitment website.

Important Dates

Notification Released Date: 08 April 2026

Online Application Start Date: 20 April 2026

Online Application Last Date: 19 May 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: 19 May 2026

Crucial Date for Age & Qualification: 01 January 2026

Disqualification

Who has entered into or contracted a marriage with a person having a spouse living: or Who, having a spouse living, has entered into or contracted a marriage with any person.

Age Limit

For Constable (Driver): 21-27 years as on 01/01/2026. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/01/1999 or later than 01/01/2005.

For Constable (Motor Mechanic Vehicle / Cobbler / Carpenter / Tailor / Brass Band / Pipe Band / Gardner / Bugler / Painter / Cook / Barber cum Hair Dresser / Washer Man & Women / Water Carrier / Safai Karamchari / Mason / Plumber / Electrician: 18-23 years as on 01/01/2026. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/01/2003 or later than 01/01/2008.

Application Fees

Examination Fees @ Rs 100/- for each post applied for male candidates of General, EWS, and OBC only. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and Female (all categories) candidates & Ex-servicemen are exempted.

Selection Process

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Trade/Skill Test

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination

PAY SCALE of the CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026: Pay level-3 (Rs. 21,700 – 69,100)

Check the official notification here before applying.