COSMOS Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for the post of Manager, Marketing Executive and others

If you are someone who is willing to apply for banking jobs, you will be happy to know that COSMOS bank has published a notification about its vacancy. According to the latest notification, there has been a vacancy of Manager, Officer as well as other posts. The last date of applying for the posts is 11th August, 2023. Interested applicants who fulfil the criteria are expected to apply before the post.

Important dates

Last date to apply for the post: 11 August 2023

Age Limit

Manager and Team Leader (Maximum Age): 40 years

Asst Manager and Officer (Maximum Age): 35 years

Marketing Executive: 25 years

Vacancy Details

Post Name

Manager

Total posts: 25

Qualification: First class Commerce Graduate or MBA from any faculty from recognized university and JAIIB/ CAIIB and / or CA/ CS/ ICWA.

Asst. Manager

Total posts: 25

Qualification: First class Commerce Graduate or MBA from any faculty from recognized university and JAIIB/ CAIIB and / or CA/ CS/ ICWA.

Officer

Total posts: 50

Qualification: First class Commerce Graduate or MBA from any faculty from recognized university and JAIIB/ CAIIB and / or CA/ CS/ ICWA.

Marketing Executive

Total posts: 100

Qualification: Graduate/ Post Graduate with specialization in Marketing.

Experience of 2 / 3 yrs. in marketing of various Retail Loan products preferred.

Team Leader-Marketing

Qualification: Graduate/ Post Graduate with specialization in Marketing.

At least 7 years’ experience in any Bank / NBFC / DSA of which around 3 years’ experience in Managerial cadre having skills to handle sales team for Target Achievement.

Selection Process: Interviews of eligible candidates will be conducted. The age relaxation will be considered for experienced candidates. On the other hand, the remuneration will be matching with experience and industry practices.