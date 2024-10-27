Coal India Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 640 Management Trainee posts, Check details

Coal India Limited (CIL) has released a new notification inviting applications from eligible candidates to fill up 640 Management Trainee vacancies. Interested and eligible job aspirants can apply for the vacancies online mode through the official website coalindia.in, The application process will start on October 29, 2024, and end on November 28, 2024.

CIL is going to hire a total of 640 trainees through this recruitment drive. Out of the total vacancies, 699 are for mining, 160 for civil, 124 for Electronics and Telecommunication, and 67 for System and EDP.

Important Dates:

Starting date of application: October 29, 2024

Last date of registration: November 28, 2024

Coal India MT Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details:

Mining Engineer: 263

Civil Engineer: 91

Electrical Engineer: 102

Mechanical Engineer: 104

System Engineer: 41

Electronics & Telecommunication: 39

Coal India Recruitment 2024, Eligibility Criteria:

Mining – The applicant should have a BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Mining Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized institute or university.

Civil – Aspirants must have completed a degree in Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks from a recognized institute or university.

Electronics & Telecommunication – The applicant should have a BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Electronics & Telecommunication; Electronics & Communication Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks.

System Engineer- The candidate should have a BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA, with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized university.

Mechanical Engineer- Aspirants must have completed a Mechanical Engineering degree with at least 60% marks from a recognized institute or university.

Electrical Engineer- The candidate should complete a degree in Electrical Engineering with a minimum passing percentage of 60% from a recognized institute or university.

Candidates who have completed their degree of minimum qualification or appeared/appeared in the final year/semester/trimester and will pass out in the BTech/BE. are also eligible to apply, but the minimum criteria will remain the same. Eligible candidates must have appeared and qualified for GATE 2024.