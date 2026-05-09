Coal India MT Recruitment 2026 for 660 posts to begin on May 12, know details

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Coal India MT Recruitment 2026: Coal India Management Trainee Recruitment 2026 for 660 posts to begin on May 12. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Coal India at coalindia.in.

The registration for the post is all set to start on May 12 and end on June 11. Below are the information for interested candidates who can check their eligibility and other details to further proceed with applying for the vacancies.

Important dates:

Notification Date: May 07

Application Start Date: May 12

Apply Online Last Date: June 11

Fee Payment Date: June 11

Correction Last Date: As Per Schedule

Admit Card: Before Exam

Exam Date: Notify Later

Result Date: Notify Later

Candidates are advised to verify the details on the Official Website of Authority.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have engineering degree for all posts except for Rajbhasha and Company Secretary.

For Company Secretary, Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute having acquired Company Secretary qualification with Associate/ Fellow membership of ICSI.

For more complete information, kindly read the Coal India CIL Management Trainee MT Recruitment Exam Notification 2026.

Application Fee:

General/ OBC/ EWS: RS 1180/-

SC/ ST/ PH (Divyang): RS 00/-

Pay the Examination Fee Through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking/ Pay Offline Through E-Challan.

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Know the salary and allowances:

Salary: The salary to range between RS 60,000 to RS 1,80,000

Allowances: As per Government Norms

Selection Process:

Computer-Based Online Test (CBT).

Document Verification.

Initial Medical Examination.

How to apply for the post:

Check the Coal India CIL Management Trainee MT Notification 2026 PDF.

Click on the Apply Online Link given below or visit the official website of the Authority, coalindia.in, Coal India CIL Management Trainee MT Recruitment 2026.

Fill out the Coal India CIL Management Trainee MT Online Application Form 2026.

Upload the Required Documents.

Pay Application Fees.

Finally, Print the Application Form.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Coal India at coalindia.in.