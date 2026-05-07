Coal India Limited invites applications for Management Trainees in E-1 Grade

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Coal India Limited (CIL) has invited application for the post of Management Trainees in E-1 Grade in the Mining discipline based on GATE-2025 Scores. According to the official notification, a total of 270 posts will be filled for the Management Trainees position with this recruitment drive.

Important dates

Application opening date: 08-05-2026 (10:00 AM)

Online Application last date: 07-06-2026 (upto 6:00 PM)

Vacancy Details

A total of 276 vacancies (tentative) have been announced for the post of Management Trainee (Mining) in E-1 Grade.

CIL Management Trainee Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have a Degree in Mining Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST candidates) from a University/Institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India and must be a regular full-time course.

The candidate also need to have a valid GATE-2025 Score in Mining Engineering. Note that GATE scores of any other year (prior to or after 2025) will not be considered valid for this recruitment.

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Age Limit

The upper age limit is 30 years as on 30th April 2026 for General (UR) and EWS category candidates. Category-wise relaxations are available as per government rules.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE-2025 Score/Marks in Mining Engineering. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Documents Verification.

How to apply for CIL Management Trainees posts



Applications must be submitted online only through the CIL official website www.coalindia.in from 08-05-2026 (10:00 AM) to 07-06-2026 (6:00 PM).

Application fee

General (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS: Rs 1,000 + GST Rs 180 = Rs. 1,180 (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred and Eighty only).

SC / ST / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries: Exempted (No Application Fee).