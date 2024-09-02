CISF recruitment 2024: Hiring ongoing for 1,130 firemen posts
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has opened the application process for recruitment of the constable/ fireman (Male)posts. The Government organization aims to hire candidates for 1,130 vacancies under constable fireman posts through this recruitment drive.
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at cisfrectt.in to apply for the recruitment drive. The application window will remain open till September 30.
CISF recruitment 2024 Important Dates
- Application process open date: August 30, 2024
- Application last date: September 30, 2024
Educational Qualification
Candidates who wants to apply for the posts should have passed class 12th board examination from a recognized board.
Age Limit
The candidate should be aged between 18 to 23 years, meaning he should be born between October 1, 2001 and September 30, 2006.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Standards Test (PST), Document Verification, a Written Exam, and a Medical Examination.
Application Fee
- General, OBC, and EWS: Rs 100
- SC, ST, and PWD: Exempted from paying any application fee
How to Apply for CISF recruitment 2024
- Visit the official website of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at cisfrectt.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “Login” button
- Click on the New Registration link
- Submit required details and pay the application fee
- Submit the application fee and download it
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at cisfrectt.in.