CISF recruitment 2024: Hiring ongoing for 1,130 firemen posts

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has opened the application process for recruitment of the constable/ fireman (Male)posts. The Government organization aims to hire candidates for 1,130 vacancies under constable fireman posts through this recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at cisfrectt.in to apply for the recruitment drive. The application window will remain open till September 30.

CISF recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Application process open date: August 30, 2024

Application last date: September 30, 2024

Educational Qualification

Candidates who wants to apply for the posts should have passed class 12th board examination from a recognized board.

Age Limit

The candidate should be aged between 18 to 23 years, meaning he should be born between October 1, 2001 and September 30, 2006.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Standards Test (PST), Document Verification, a Written Exam, and a Medical Examination.

Application Fee

General, OBC, and EWS: Rs 100

SC, ST, and PWD: Exempted from paying any application fee

How to Apply for CISF recruitment 2024



Visit the official website of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at cisfrectt.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Login” button

Click on the New Registration link

Submit required details and pay the application fee

Submit the application fee and download it

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at cisfrectt.in.