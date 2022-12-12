CISF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for 787 constable and tradesman posts, Apply online

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is inviting applications to fill up several vacancies for the posts of constable and tradesman. A total of 787 vacant posts are available. Interested candidates can apply online. The last date for the submission of online applications is December 20, 2022. The location for posting is Delhi. Selected candidates will be recruited on a temporary basis. For all further details, check below:

CISF Recruitment 2022 Important dates:

Notification release date – November 14, 2022

Starting date for submission of online application – November 21, 2022

Closing date for submission of online application – December 20, 2022

CISF Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

Minimum age limit of candidate: The candidate should of minimum 18 years of age as on August 02, 2022

Maximum age limit of candidate: The candidate should of minimum 23 years of age as on August 02, 2022

CISF Recruitment 2022 Pay scale:

The selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs.21,700/- to Rs.69,100/-.

CISF Recruitment 2022 Educational Qualification:

The candidate applying for the post should have a Matriculation certificate or its equivalent from a recognized board.

How to Apply?

Candidates willing to apply can visit the official website www.davp.nic.in to check the details.

The applicants will be required to fill up the details and necessary information.

After registering online, they should take a printout for future reference.

All applications have to be submitted at the official CISF website.

Important links: