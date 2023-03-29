CIMFR Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for the posts of Project Asst, Project Associate

Are you fresh out of college/ university and are looking for a government job? The Central Institutional of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) has published a notification for the recruitment of Project Asst, Project Associate I & and other vacant posts. If you have the required qualifications for the above mentioned jobs, you can easily apply for them.

Interviews for the same positions have been planned between 12-18th April, 2023 at CSIR-CIMFR Bilaspur Research Center, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh).

The details about the job have been mentioned below.

Important Dates for Walk-in-Interview

Starting Date: 12 April, 2023

End Date: 18 April, 2023

Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit for Project Assistant/ Project Associate I & II : 21 Years

Maximum Age Limit for Project Assistant: 50 Years

Maximum Age Limit for Project Associate I & II: 35 Years

The Age relaxation for the posts is available according to the government norms.

Vacancy details

Project Assistant- 28 posts

Project Associate I and II- 12 posts

Qualification

Project Assistant- Interested candidates for the post should have a Diploma or B.Sc degree.

Project Associate I and II- Interested candidates for the post should have a BE/B.Tech degree in Mining Engineering.

