Chandigarh Administration recruitment 2026: Notification out for 257 posts
The Department of Personnel, Chandigarh Administration is hiring eligible candidates for the recruitment to Clerk and Steno-Typist (English) posts under Group ‘C’ cadre.
Golden opportunity for job applicants looking to work in the Chandigarh Administration. The Department of Personnel, Chandigarh Administration is hiring eligible candidates for the recruitment to Clerk and Steno-Typist (English) posts under Group ‘C’ cadre.
The organization aims to fill up a total of 257 vacancies for the the posts of Clerk and Steno-Typist (English) with this recruitment drive.
The application window will remain open from April 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM till April 26, 2026 (11:59 PM) on the official website, chandigarh.gov.in.
Selection Process
The recruitment will be conducted in multiple stages, including a written examination followed by a typing or proficiency test.
Chandigarh Administration recruitment 2026: Important dates
- Online application open: April 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM
- Online application close: April 26, 2026 (11:59 PM).
- Application Fee last date: April 29, 2026 (11:59 PM)
The schedule for the written examination, typing test, and subsequent results will be announced separately on the official website.
Vacancy details
The recruitment drive is largely focused on clerical positions, with 234 vacancies announced for Clerk posts. The category-wise distribution is as follows:
- UR: 12 posts
- SC: 4 posts
- OBC: 6 posts
- EWS: 1 post
Out of these, 2 posts are reserved for Ex-Servicemen, while 4 posts are earmarked for PwBD candidates, including visually handicapped (2), hearing handicapped (1), and other disabilities (1).
How to apply for Chandigarh Administration recruitment 2026
Candidates must submit their applications in online mode only. Here are the steps to apply:
- Visit the official website: chandigarh.gov.in/information/public-notices
- Click on the relevant recruitment link for Clerk/Steno-Typist posts
- Register using basic details and generate login credentials
- Fill out the application form and upload required documents
- Pay the examination fee and submit the form
- Download and save a copy of the confirmation page for future refe
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