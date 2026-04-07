Chandigarh Administration recruitment 2026: Notification out for 257 posts

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Golden opportunity for job applicants looking to work in the Chandigarh Administration. The Department of Personnel, Chandigarh Administration is hiring eligible candidates for the recruitment to Clerk and Steno-Typist (English) posts under Group ‘C’ cadre.

The organization aims to fill up a total of 257 vacancies for the the posts of Clerk and Steno-Typist (English) with this recruitment drive.

The application window will remain open from April 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM till April 26, 2026 (11:59 PM) on the official website, chandigarh.gov.in.

Selection Process

The recruitment will be conducted in multiple stages, including a written examination followed by a typing or proficiency test.

Chandigarh Administration recruitment 2026: Important dates

Online application open: April 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM

Online application close: April 26, 2026 (11:59 PM).

Application Fee last date: April 29, 2026 (11:59 PM)

The schedule for the written examination, typing test, and subsequent results will be announced separately on the official website.

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Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is largely focused on clerical positions, with 234 vacancies announced for Clerk posts. The category-wise distribution is as follows:

UR: 12 posts

SC: 4 posts

OBC: 6 posts

EWS: 1 post

Out of these, 2 posts are reserved for Ex-Servicemen, while 4 posts are earmarked for PwBD candidates, including visually handicapped (2), hearing handicapped (1), and other disabilities (1).

How to apply for Chandigarh Administration recruitment 2026

Candidates must submit their applications in online mode only. Here are the steps to apply:

Visit the official website: chandigarh.gov.in/information/public-notices

Click on the relevant recruitment link for Clerk/Steno-Typist posts

Register using basic details and generate login credentials

Fill out the application form and upload required documents

Pay the examination fee and submit the form

Download and save a copy of the confirmation page for future refe

Also Read: MP Police Constable Band Recruitment 2026: Apply for 679 Posts