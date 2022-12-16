Central Railway recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 2422 apprentice jobs, Apply online

Central Railway is inviting online applications to fill up the vacant posts for apprentice jobs. A total of 2422 vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply at the Railway Recruitment Cell Central Railway’s (RRCCR) official website. The last date for the submission of online applications is January 15, 2023. For further details, interested candidates can check below:

Central Railway recruitment 2023 Vacant posts



Mumbai Cluster: 1659 Posts

Bhusawal Cluster: 418 Posts

Pune Cluster: 152 Posts

Nagpur Cluster: 114 Posts

Solapur Cluster: 79 Posts

Central Railway recruitment 2023 Important dates



Opening date for submission of online application: December 15, 2022 from 11:00 hours

Closing date for submission of online application: January 15, 2023 to 17:00 hours

Central Railway recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 10th class under (10+2) examination system with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and from a recognized institution.

The candidate must have passed 10th class under (10+2) examination system with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and from a recognized institution. Age Limit: The candidate should be of minimum 15 years of age and maximum 24 years of age as on December 15, 2022.

Application Fee

For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD – Nil

For female candidates – Nil

For all other categories – Rs.100 (Non-Refundable)

How to Apply?

Prior to registering, candidates should give a thorough reading to the official notification.

Visit the official RRCCR website

Click on ‘Apply online’ under ‘Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for the Year 2022-23’

Furnish the registration form with all required details

Upon the completion of which, registration ID and password will be shared with the candidate via the registered mail

Fill up the application form with necessary details

Pay the application fee

Upload all required documents

Click submit

Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the acknowledgement slip and the submitted application form for future reference.

Important links: