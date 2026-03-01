Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 275 Vacancies

Advertisement

The Central Bank of India has opened the hiring process to fil up 275 vacancies for various posts across various streams. The vacancies are available for Software Development (Java and Dot Net), Mobile Application Development, Database Administration, Digital Channel Management, Information Security and Cyber Security, Network Administration, Cloud Management, Windows and Active Directory Administration, Data Engineering, Data Science, DevSecOps, Risk Management, IT Officer roles, and Gen AI.

Willing candidates can apply for the posts through the official website at ibpsreg.ibps.in/cbisofeb26/ from February 28 and will conclude on March 23. The online examination is scheduled for April 2026, followed by interviews in the same month.

Important Dates

On-line registration- March 28,2026

Closing date for on-line registration-March 23,2026

Examination-April 2026

Tentative date of Interview-April 2026

Vacancy Details

Castewise vacancy distribution

Total vacancies-275

Unreserved category -118

Scheduled Castes – 41

Backward classes – 74

Economically Weaker Sections – 27

Scheduled Tribes -20

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities – 11

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility cutoff date is January 31, 2026. Most positions require a full-time BE/BTech degree in relevant disciplines or MCA from a recognised university. Candidates must also possess post-qualification experience ranging from two to ten years, depending on the scale and post.

Certain roles mandate or prefer professional certifications in areas such as Oracle, Red Hat, VMware, Microsoft, Spring, and cybersecurity.

How to apply for Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026

Visit the official portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in/cbisofeb26

Click on “Click Here for New Registration.”

Register and generate credentials.

Log in and fill in the application form with information as per requirement

Upload documents and pay the exam fee

Submit application form and keep a photo copy of the form for future need

No edits will be allowed after clicking “complete registration”.

