Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended till Feb 15! Apply online for 350 vacant posts
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026 is open! Submit your application for 350 posts by February 15 on the official website.
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: The Central Bank of India has extended the registration deadline for its Specialist Officer recruitment process. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications until February 15 through the bank’s official website.
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 350 positions. Of these, 300 vacancies are for Marketing Officers in Scale I, and 50 positions are for Foreign Exchange Officers in Scale III. The deadline, which was previously set for February 3, has been extended until February 15 to provide more time for applicants.
Vacancy Details of Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026:
Total Posts: 350 vacant posts
- Marketing Officer (Scale I): 300 posts
- Foreign Exchange Officer (Scale III): 50 posts
Age Limit
- Marketing Officer: Generally between 22 and 30 years
- Foreign Exchange Officer: Generally between 25 and 35 years
Age relaxation is applicable for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and other eligible categories as per government norms.
How To Apply for the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026?
- Visit the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.
- Click on the career link and open the link for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026.
- Enter the registration details.
- Click on submit.
- Log in to the account and fill out the application form.
- Make the payment of the application fee.
- Apply and download the page.
- Take a printout of the application for future reference
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in and check notification details here.