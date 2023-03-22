Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 5000 posts

Central Bank of India has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online. Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 will fill 5000 posts across India.

Candidates need to register himself/herself on the apprenticeship portal here, before applying for an apprenticeship in the Bank. Candidate with a 100% completed profile on the apprenticeship portal only is eligible to apply to the Bank for Apprenticeship.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023

Important Dates:

Opening Date: 20/03/2023

Closing Date: 03/04/2023

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years.

Selection Process:

Selection is based on Online Written Test (objective type). The online written examination will consist of five parts

Quantitative, General English & Reasoning Aptitude and Computer Knowledge 2.

Basic Retail Liability Products

Basic Retail Asset Products

Basic Investment Products

Basic Insurance Products.

Application Fees:

PWBD candidates: ₹ 400+ GST,

400+ GST, SC/ST/Women candidates: ₹ 600+GST

600+GST Other candidates: ₹ 800+GST.

How To Apply:

Click here to Go to the Apprentice website link and create your profile If the profile is already created at the apprenticeship portal then proceed to Login & Apply. Fill in the application and bank details after payment of the examination fee.

Interested and eligible candidates can Click here to check the detailed notification of Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023.