Central Bank of India recruitment 2023 for Managerial posts

Central Bank of India has invited applications from eligible candidates for various managerial posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in till March 15, 2023. February 28. The link to submit the application form is already open from from February 28.

The online examination will be conducted in March/April 2023.

Important dates

Opening date of application: 28-02-2023

Closing date for online registration: 15-03-2023

Date of Online Examination: March/April 2023

Date of interview: March/April 2023

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Total Vacancy: 147 posts

CM – IT (Technical): 13 posts

SM – IT (Technical): 36 posts

Man – IT (Technical): 75 posts

AM – IT (Technical): 12 posts

CM (Functional): 5 posts

SM (Functional): 6 posts

A candidate can apply for maximum 2 posts only.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in a relevant discipline from recognised University/Institute. The cut-off date for ascertaining eligibility regarding age, educational qualification and work experience is December 31, 2022.

Age Limit

The age of candidates must be between 27 years and 42 years. The age relaxation for SC/ST candidates is 5 years and 3 years for OBC candidates. The PWD candidates and the Ex-Servicemen have a age relaxation of 10 years and 5 years respectively.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Pay Scale

SCALE IV- Pay scale of Scale IV officer, i.e., pay scale of 76010-2220/4-84890-2500/2-89890.

SCALE III – Pay scale of 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

SCALE II – Pay scale of 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

SCALE I – Pay scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done through on-line written test and/or coding test and /or personal interview and/or any other mode which Bank may decide. Shortlisted candidates will be subsequently called for interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview.

Application Fee

UR Candidates: Rs 1000

The SC/ST/PwBD candidates/Women candidates don’t need to pay any application fee.

Application fee to be remitted by the applicants along with the Application for Recruitment is as under (GST @ 18% extra will be charged on application fee).

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates can apply only online from 28.02.2023 to 15.03.2023 and no other mode of application will be accepted.

For more details, click on the official notification.