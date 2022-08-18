CBSE Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to get job without exam, salary to be Rs 67,000

CBSE Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to get job without exam, salary to be Rs 67,000

Good news for the candidates who are in search of jobs as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications to fill up several vacant posts.

The best part of this recruitment drive is that the candidates will be selected without examinations. However, the interested and eligible candidates will have to keep in mind that the online application process will end on August 20.

Name and number of posts of CBSE vacancy 2022:

Joint Secretary: 4

Additional Internal Auditor and Financial Advisor: 2

Senior Accounts Officer: 1

Accounts Officer: 3

Important dates of CBSE Recruitment 2022:

Online application to be submitted w.e.f. 05.08.2022 to 20.08.2022 along with all the relevant documents in online mode only. In no case, hard copy of documents shall be submitted offline.

Age limits for CBSE jobs 2022

The maximum age limit for applying for the above said posts is 56 years as on closing date of application

Salary for CBSE Recruitment 2022:

Joint Secretary: Level-13 of 7th CPC (PB-4 of Rs. 37400-67000 + Grade Pay of Rs. 8700/-)

Additional Internal Auditor and Financial Advisor: Level-12 of 7th CPC (PB-3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs. 7600/-)

Senior Accounts Officer: Level-11 of 7th CPC (PB-3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs. 6600/-)

Accounts Officer: Level-10 of 7th CPC (PB-3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/-)

How to apply for CBSE job vacancy 2022:

Candidate must have two (02) copies of his/her recent passport size photographs (not more than 03 months old) before applying for any post. Kindly note that only “ON LINE” applications shall be acceptable and application in any other form shall not be acceptable. While applying, the E-mail ID (Valid for at least 12 months) AND one alternate E-mail ID are mandatory fields, without which the application will not be registered.

STEP 1: Log on to http://www.cbse.nic.in

STEP 2: Read the advertisement content carefully and ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria of the post.

STEP 3: Click on the box “Apply Online “, online application form shall appear on the screen.

STEP 4: Fill up the online application form with your details. (Candidates are advised to take print of blank online form and fill it before actually entering the data online.)

STEP 5: Click the “SUBMIT” button.A unique registration no. shall appear on the screen, note this registration no. for future reference.

In case you face any difficulty in online registration inform us at: [email protected] and [email protected]

Click here to read the CBSE Recruitment 2022 notification.