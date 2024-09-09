CBSE announces results of recruitment drive for Group A, B, and C posts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently conducted a recruitment drive for various Group A, B, and C positions. Now, CBSE has released the result for the recruitment drive for 118 posts. The recruitment exam was conducted on August 3, 10, and 11, 2024. All candidates who had gone through the examinations can now access their results on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Candidates can check their scores by logging into the official website. The status of shortlisting for the next phase of the selection process has also been uploaded. The selected candidates will now have to appear for a Tier-2 examination or a Skill Test.

How to check CBSE recruitment results 2024

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll to the “Recruitment” section.

Step 3: Select and click on the link for “Result for Group A, B & C Posts Recruitment 2024.”

Step 4: Log in using your application ID and password.

Step 5: View your result, including your score and Tier-2 shortlisting status.

Step 6: Shortlisted candidates can find further information about the Tier-2 exam or Skill Test by logging into their application portal.

Meanwhile, CBSE has canceled the selection process for the vacancies in various positions in Information Technology/Computer Science and Statistics department. The board made the cancellation due to an insufficient number of candidates appearing for the Tier-1 exam because the required ratio of shortlisted candidates to available vacancies (1:10) was not fulfilled.

For some subjects, the board has reduced the minimum qualifying marks by up to 10% to ensure there are enough candidates for the Tier-2 stage, maintaining the 1:10 ratio. However, if the revised criteria still result in a shortage of eligible candidates, the number of posts in those subjects will be decreased accordingly.

Also Read: OSSSC Teacher recruitment 2024 for 2629 vacancies postponed