CBI Recruitment 2024: Applications open for assistant programmer positions, Details here

By KalingaTV Bureau
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has invited applications for the posts of assistant programmer positions. This is a great opportunity for tech-savvy professionals with expertise in programming and electronic data processing.

Interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of CBI at cbi.gov.in to apply for it before November 28, 2024

More Details

Post details:

Name of Post: Assistant Programmer Positions

CBI Recruitment 2024, Vacancies Details:

  • Unreserved: 08
  • EWS: 04
  • OBC: 09
  • SC: 04
  • ST: 02

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will be assigned to Level-07 of the Pay Matrix according to the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), which provides a competitive salary and opportunities for growth within the CBI.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for appointment shall be:

  • UR/EWS: 30 years
  • OBC: 33 years
  • SC/ST: 35 years

How to apply for CBI Recruitment 2024

  • All interested and eligible applicants can apply for the posts online mode by visiting the official website of CBI cbi.gov.in.
  • Click on the “Apply Online” link for CBI Recruitment 2024
  • Enter your all personal details, log in to your account
  • Fill out the application form with the required information
  • Upload all your documents in the specified format and size
  • Candidates are advised to take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at cbi.gov.in.

