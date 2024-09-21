Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Advertisement out for 3000 posts, apply today

Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Canara Bank has released a new notification inviting eligible candidates for recruitment to 3000 posts, the applications start from today. Interested job aspirants who meets the eligibility criteria can submit applications online on or before October 4.

A total of 3000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check more information like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: October 4, 2024.

Educational Qualification:

Degree in any subject from a recognized university.

Application Fees:

Rs. 500 (SC, ST and PWD exempted)

Age Limit for Canara Bank Recruitment 2024:

20 to 28 years of age

The apprenticeship post offers an on the go experience and real time work experience.