CAG Recruitment 2023: Vacancies open for 1773 posts, Check details

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India is looking for candidates to fill up several vacant posts in New Delhi. A total of 1773 vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply. An official notification for the recruitment has been released on the official CAG website. The last date for the submission of applications is September 17. For further details, scroll below:

CAG Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

A total 1773 posts are vacant for the position of Administrative assistants.

CAG Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Starting date for submission of applications: August 17, 2023

Closing date for submission of application: September 17, 2023

CAG Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Candidate applying should:

Hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university

Have a minimum computer proficiency qualification

Hold a Higher Secondary School Certificate with Computer proficiency related courses.

Should have language proficiency in the language specified.

Age Limit

Minimum Age limit to apply: 18 years

Maximum age limit to apply: 25 years

Pay Scale

The candidates who get selected for the post of CAG Administrative Assistant will be given a pay of Level 4 in pay matrix.

How to Apply

Candidates are to check the official notification to get the application format for applying.

The notification can be checked at the official website of CAG.

The application should be sent to the concerned authorities via speed post.

The applications should reach the concerned office by September 17.

Applications are to be sent to the following address:

Shri Nilesh Patil, Asst. C&AG of India, 9, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi-110124