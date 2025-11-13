Bumper teacher recruitment, short notice out for KVS and NVS posts

Advertisement

KVS and NVS recruitment: Recruitment for various teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) invites online applications from eligible Indian citizens for recruitment to various teaching and non-teaching posts in KVS and NVS on direct basis.

The candidates are advised to visit only the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS respectively for detailed notification, application procedure and other authentic information related to this recruitment. The portal for online application submission will start from 14th November 2025 and last date of online application submission will be 04th December 2025.

Recently, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS ) had begun an application process for recruitment to the TGT, PGT, PRT, Principal, Librarian, JSA, Steno, SCA, and other vacant vacancies. According to reports, the application process for the recruitment drive has been started on January 8, 2025, and will continue till 22nd January 2025.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official KVS website kvsangathan.nic.in to apply for these posts. The detailed notification is awaited.